Excavator smashed into Wainuiomata BP during raid

Source: 1News

A service station in Wainuiomata has been left damaged after an excavator was used to break into it in the early hours of Monday morning.

Inspector Haley Ryan said police were alerted to the burglary just before 2.30am on Monday.

"The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building," Ryan said.

The building was deemed unstable.

Police staff, including a dog handler were in the area but unable to locate the offenders at the time.

Ryan said police are treating the matter seriously and believe someone in the Wainuiomata community will know who's responsible.

A scene examination will take place on Monday.

A convenience store in Hornby, Christchurch, has also been hit by ram-raiders early on Monday morning.

Police responded to the call out at around 5.30am.

Police say a vehicle was used to gain entry into a commercial premises.

Barkers convenience store, located on Witham Road, is the second to be hit in a number of days.

Police are currently investigating the burglary.

