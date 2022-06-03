Man, 27, charged with manslaughter over Napier baby death

A 27-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of three-month-old baby in Napier in March last year.

On March 20, 2021, the baby was flown to Starship Children's Hospital from Hawke's Bay Hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries at a home in Napier.

"Sadly, the baby's condition deteriorated, and he died on March 23, 2021," Eastern District child protection team Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said.

The man will appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday, June 8.