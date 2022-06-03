Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Community leaders in Auckland are reiterating calls to work with gangs to end the recent spike in gang-related gun violence across the city.

Last Tuesday, there were seven drive-by shootings at houses in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert.

Police said Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs were involved and it was lucky no one was seriously injured or killed.

Manukau Ward Councillor and former police officer Alf Filipaina said he's never seen gun violence this bad during his career.

"No way at all did I ever think that this was going to be as bad as it is now."

He added there needs to be an open line of communication between the gangs and the community.

"If we don't keep the communication open and try to work with them what happens is they can just do exactly what they're doing now."

"Hopefully at some stage there will be people in the gangs will end up saying hey look this is not on, this should not be happening, people should not be getting caught in the crossfire," he said.

Shirl'e Fruean says the latest firearm incidents are heartbreaking and scary but the problem isn't exclusive to South Auckland.

"We actually need to educate schools and our community groups about gun laws, so I challenge members of the firearms community forum and other people and other people that are affiliated with that to come out to the schools in South Auckland."

"Educate people about it, help us raise awareness, work together with us so we understand law," Fruean said.

On Monday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police have had direct contact with the leaders of gangs and had made efforts to bring about a resolution.

This year's Budget has also has set aside $208 million over four years to establish a new Firearms Business Unit within police to oversee the register and other ongoing Arms Act legislative changes.