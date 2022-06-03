Fluoride expected to be back in Wellington water by September

Fluoride is expected to be back in Wellington's drinking water in September.

Fluoride was switched off at the Te Marua treatment plant in May last year, followed by the Gear Island plant in November.

Wellington Water admitted in March that fluoride was cut to the two water treatment plants earlier than had been advised.

This was done for health and safety reasons, as Wellington Water could not guarantee fluoride could be added safely.

Wellington Water said new purpose-built, standalone fluoride facilities are expected to be up and running at the two plants in September.

The facilities are being constructed over the next few months thanks to $6 million from the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The $6 million is also funding upgrades to existing fluoride facilities at the Wainuiomata and Waterloo treatment plants, which are still operating.

If there are any delays, it is expected to be down to supply chain issues affecting equipment and component delivery, Wellington Water CEO Colin Crampton said.

"We have been working at pace to restore fluoride at these plants and I'm pleased to be able to provide the public and the residents of Upper Hutt, Porirua, Wellington City, Stokes Valley, and Manor Park with a date on when they can expect to have fluoride back in their drinking water," Crampton said.

He said Wellington Water was continuing to see if the fluoride could be safely switched back on at Te Marua while the new standalone facility is built.

"The two new facilities and the upgrades will ensure that we are consistently and reliably fluoridating Wellington's drinking water," Crampton said.