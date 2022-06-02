NZDF put through their paces ahead of Platinum Jubilee

The New Zealand Defence Force have carried out a rehearsal along thousands of military personnel in the UK as they ready themselves for Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee.

The 40-strong contingent, one of the largest, underwent a march-through practice alongside hundreds of soldiers from around the world at the Army Training Centre Pirbright, about a 40 minute drive out of London.

For the last five days, work is still needed on timings and spacing.

"New Zealand because they’re the one of the bigger detachments, obviously they stand out," Sergeant Major Ben Townley from the British Army told 1News.

"So, they need to get arms shoulder height, showing themselves off and that’s the kind of level we’re at now."

When asked how confident he was the Kiwis could deliver, after a slight hesitation he replied: “they’re 90% there. We’ll get the extra 10.”

Sunday’s pageant will see around 11,000 people take part, including 2000 military personnel from all corners of the world. It’s estimated there will be 1 million spectators and a television audience of 1 billion.

"It means so much not to just me, to everybody," the contingent commander, Kerry Tutty, said.

"We’ve got representatives from all three services as well as our warrior party, so that’s very very special thing for us to be doing and a lovely unique point of difference for New Zealand."

The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, with a four-day bumper long weekend starting on Friday.