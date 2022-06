A man in his 30s has died in a workplace incident in Auckland's Clevedon.

Police say the incident happened at a worksite on Creightons Road.

St John sent a rapid response vehicle and three ambulances to the scene at 8:50am on Wednesday.

WorkSafe has been notified, and police expect the death will be referred to the coroner.