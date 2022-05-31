Tauranga Hospital among list of earthquake prone buildings

1News can reveal another hospital has joined the growing list of earthquake prone buildings, this time in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Hospital. (Source: Google Maps.)

Tauranga Hospital has four affected buildings including kitchen and site-wide services, offices and support services, the main ward and clinical services block and the theatre block.

Bay of Plenty DHB Chief Executive, Pete Chandler, says Tauranga Hospital has grown and developed over many years and “is an amalgamation of multiple buildings of different ages.

“All key clinical buildings have undergone seismic analysis.”

He says the safety of our staff and patients is the priority, and plans are in place to develop a business case for each of these buildings.

“These include a business case to build a new clinical services block to address both seismic requirements and the growing demand for hospital level care in the Bay,” he says.

The DHB says the code permits ongoing occupation for 12.5 years, where the buildings will be upgraded or developed.

The hospital says it received expert engineering advice that the “risk to people” is low, while it plans for the future.