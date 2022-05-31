Tauranga Hospital among list of earthquake prone buildings

Sam Kelway
By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

1News can reveal another hospital has joined the growing list of earthquake prone buildings, this time in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Hospital.

Tauranga Hospital. (Source: Google Maps.)

Tauranga Hospital has four affected buildings including kitchen and site-wide services, offices and support services, the main ward and clinical services block and the theatre block.

Bay of Plenty DHB Chief Executive, Pete Chandler, says Tauranga Hospital has grown and developed over many years and “is an amalgamation of multiple buildings of different ages.

“All key clinical buildings have undergone seismic analysis.”

He says the safety of our staff and patients is the priority, and plans are in place to develop a business case for each of these buildings.

READ MORE: Hutt Hospital not only medical facility facing earthquake risk

“These include a business case to build a new clinical services block to address both seismic requirements and the growing demand for hospital level care in the Bay,” he says.

READ MORE: Nelson’s Civic House labelled earthquake-prone

The DHB says the code permits ongoing occupation for 12.5 years, where the buildings will be upgraded or developed.

The hospital says it received expert engineering advice that the “risk to people” is low, while it plans for the future.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyHealth

Popular Stories

1

Global grocery giant Aldi could be coming to NZ - Robertson

2

Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, joins Jeff Beck on stage

3

Auckland Māori med students sick of racist remarks over entry

4

Fair Go: Farmer told not to wear $318 boots in sheep yard after they fall apart

5

'Unexploded ordnance' reported at Ashburton home, residents evacuated

Latest Stories

'Beside ourselves' - mum of missing Marokopa kids new plea

'Unexploded ordnance' reported at Ashburton home, residents evacuated

Analysis: Might 59th Djokovic-Nadal clash be their last?

'Most challenges ever' - How Moana Pasifika survived first season

Trio accused of murdering 'hardworking, churchgoing mum' on trial

Related Stories

Auckland Māori med students sick of racist remarks over entry

Applications open for new legally-backed face mask exemption

Enticing vaping advertising a concern - school principal

Suspicious item sees Mount Maunganui roads cordoned off