Kamahl Santamaria: Govt wants recruitment assurances from TVNZ board

The Government wants assurances from TVNZ’s board that the broadcaster’s using up-to-scratch hiring processes.

It comes after the resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, who quit after a month in the job.

TVNZ hasn’t commented on reports that it was after a complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

Former female colleagues at his previous workplace, Al Jazeera, have told 1News the presenter made inappropriate and uncomfortable comments.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Monday the Government has expectations that state-owned TVNZ follows “the right processes" when it comes to recruitment.

“I know that Minister (Kris) Faafoi has sought an assurance from the TVNZ board that the right processes were followed in this case.”

Santamaria resigned from his role on Saturday after a little over a month, having been off screen without explanation for over a week.

1News sent further questions to TVNZ on Monday. It says it does carry out reference checks for prospective employees, but sometimes not for internal candidates or previous employees.

TVNZ's board said it will respond to the broadcasting minister.