'Intense rain' forecast for Auckland, warning in place

"Intense rain" is making its way south from Northland, with Auckland and other parts of the country also in the firing line.
Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of the country into Tuesday morning thanks to a deep subtropical low.
MetService said parts of Northland had seen hourly rain accumulations of 20 to 40mm on Monday morning. The region is still in for showers and thunderstorms.
"The intense rain is moving southwards," it said.
Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō are under a severe thunderstorm watch, with downpours of 25 to 40mm/h forecast.
The Coromandel, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty are also covered by a heavy rain warning.
MetService said the Coromandel Peninsula can expect a further 30 to 70mm of rain, with peak rates of 25 to 40mm/h possible if thunderstorms hit.
Gisborne meanwhile can expect 70 to 110mm of rain, with peak rates of 25 to 40mm/h also possible if thunderstorms hit this afternoon. The same goes for Bay of Plenty.
Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Taupō, Tongariro National Park, parts of Tasman and Westland are under a heavy rain watch.
A strong wind watch is also in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Fiordland, with winds that may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService said.