Harbour Bridge could close as heavy rain, storms hit Auckland

Source: 1News

Lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge could close if wind speeds exceed safe limits, Waka Kotahi said.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService had issued multiple heavy rain and thunderstorm watches and warnings for both northern and eastern parts of the North Island on Sunday morning.

They said rainfall intensities could range from 25 to 40mm/h in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and North Waikato.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially [in] low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

As a precaution, Waka Kotahi has maintenance crews on standby in the event that the bridge has to close.

“Motorists are urged to keep within their lane when crossing the harbour bridge, drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds.”

The warnings and watches are expected to be in place until Monday morning.

