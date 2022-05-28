6369 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 13 deaths reported

There are 6369 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 362 people in hospital with the virus, up 12 from Friday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four less than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 13 deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the 13 people who have died, two were aged in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Five of them were from Auckland, two each were from Canterbury and the Wellington region, and one each were from South Canterbury, Nelson Marlborough, Bay of Plenty and the Southern DHB area.

Eight were men and five were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths."

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1140.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6924, down from 7972 a week ago, and down on 6960 24 hours ago.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (166), Auckland (2068), Waikato (480), Bay of Plenty (160), Lakes (125), Hawke's Bay (173), MidCentral (199), Whanganui (74), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (32), Wairarapa (59), Capital and Coast (512), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (269), Canterbury (981), South Canterbury (135), Southern (452) and West Coast (70).

The location of six cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6119 of Saturday's cases were detected through RATs and 250 through PCR tests.

A total of 3986 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 12,887 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,452. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 55 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, 6862 community cases were announced.