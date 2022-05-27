Former Dilworth students take stand in support of Leonard Cave

Two former Dilworth School students have testified they had no problems with their former teacher, who is on trial for historical sex crimes at the High Court in Auckland.

The case against Leonard Cave is being heard in Auckland's High Court. (Source: 1News)

Leonard Cave, 75, is facing a raft of charges including for indecent assault and drug supply, dating back to 1970.

The majority of his charges are linked to his time at Auckland's Dilworth School where he was a house tutor, then the music teacher and choir master.

The remaining charges are alleged to have occurred later, during Cave's tenure as the Director of Music at Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate.

His alleged offences span nearly four decades.

On Friday, the fifth day of the trial, the defendant’s lawyer Warren Pyke presented his case to the jury.

He called upon two former students who both claim to have visited Cave at his bach on Waiheke Island.

They both appeared at Auckland's High Court via video link from overseas.

During the trial, the jury has heard from several complainants alleging sex crimes were committed against them while they were staying at the property.

They also recounted how the defendant provided them with alcohol on the island.

The complainants were all students at the time of their visits.

The men Pyke called on Friday, Brett McKenzie and Michael Denniston, both stayed at the property after completing their schooling at Dilworth.

McKenzie, who testified he stayed with his former teacher twice, said his initial trip wasn't until the summer period after finishing school.

Dilworth School in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

He recalled having friends with him on both of his visits, buying his own alcohol, and takings walks on the beach but only once with Cave.

The second former student to share his experience, Denniston, admitted he didn’t make a trip to Waiheke until he was around 20.

He said he went alone the first time, recalling how his former music teacher had been interested in using a plumbing tool he had access to.

The court heard how the pair spent the weekend doing “reno bits and pieces”, and possibly shared a few beers.

He said the next trip he made was when he and a friend went to pick up a surfboard from Cave.

In cross examination, Crown lawyer Jacob Barry confirmed with Denniston that the trip happened a year to a year and half after he’d left school.

“You were an adult by then,” Barry said. The witness agreed with him.

Both former students said nothing troubling had occurred on their visits.

Pyke told the jury Cave will not be giving evidence in his trial.

"He's under no obligation to do so," Pyke reminded them.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Monday.

Cave is one of 12 men who have been charged with historical sex crimes linked to Dilworth.