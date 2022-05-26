Police believe Auckland man killed while out walking

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Tuesday night.

Police say the body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

In a media conference on Thursday, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police are treating it as a homicide.

Police don't believe a firearm is involved or that the incident is linked to recent gang activity.

Barry said it was believed the victim, who was a local Mt Albert resident, was walking through the park on their way home.

Police believe the man died shortly before his body was found by a member of the public.

The body was found in Roy Clements Treeway. (Source: Supplied)

The man's family have been informed and Barry said they were "devastated by what has occurred".

Police are still at the scene and say they will have a presence in the area over coming days.

They have appealed to the public to provide any information or CCTV footage that can help the case.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry (Source: 1News)

"We have a large team of detectives on this investigation and want to hold the person responsible to account," Barry said.

He said there was no connection to an incident in the same suburb last year that saw a man charged with murder after the body of Lena Zhang was found.