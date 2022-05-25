Northland gangs: Three arrests made and firearm seized

Three people have been arrested in an ongoing effort to tackle gang activity in Northland.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

"One firearm, a range of ammunition and one motorbike have been located and seized," Inspector Justin Rogers said.

"The arrests come after ongoing efforts by Northland police to ensure the safety of our community and reduce the impacts gang violence."

It comes days after six people were arrested after two search warrants were carried out over a drive-by shooting in Kamo.

Police said it will have a heightened presence over the next few days to ensure the community is safe.

"Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro," Rodgers added.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina told RNZ he wouldn’t be surprised if the incidents were due to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen.

This has been continuing for a number of years after Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot and left paralysed.

Church ministers negotiated a ceasefire between the two gangs after shootings in Ōtara several years ago.

"Obviously that's no longer in place. Just concerned for the community, especially our young ones, being either shot or killed,” Filipaina told RNZ on Wednesday.

Police said it welcomes any information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.