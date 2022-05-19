Six arrested over Northland drive-by shooting

Six people have been arrested over a drive-by shooting in Northland earlier this week.

Police arrested four men and two women aged between 25 and 57 on two search warrants on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said in a statement.

A firearm and drugs were also found.

Doell said police were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the Station Road area, in Kamo, around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The group is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Friday on multiple drug and firearms charges.

“We hope these quick arrests reassure the community that we do not tolerate violence and the unlawful use of firearms, and we will hold those who behave this way in our community accountable,” Doell said.

“Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearm-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to us, as it helps make Northland a safer place to live.”

Inquiries into the drive-by shooting are ongoing, and anyone with information has been urged to call 105, referencing file number 220517/2763 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.