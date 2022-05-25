Gunshot reportedly heard in West Auckland

A firearm has reportedly been fired in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Police at Vina Place, Massey, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police said they were at an address at Vina Place in Massey after they received reports of a gunshot being heard.

No injuries have been reported, the police spokesperson said.

"Police remain in and around the area currently."

An eyewitness told 1News they saw two police cars and two armed officers on Vina Place.

There also appeared to be damage to a property.

Neighbours said they didn't really hear much.

It comes one day after seven shootings in Auckland on Tuesday night, and early Wednesday morning, which police said involved the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. It isn't yet clear if the incident on Wednesday evening is connected.