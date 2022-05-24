Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

Source: 1News

Updated My Vaccine Passes are available for those eligible.

A vaccine pass is displayed on a phone for entry into a cafe.

The current passes all expire on June 1, or earlier depending on when it was first requested.

From today anyone aged 12 and over and who is up-to-date with their vaccinations can download a new pass, as can those with temporary medical exemptions.

For those aged 18 and over, the recommended shots are two primary doses plus a booster. For those aged 12-17, it's two primary doses. Those aged 5 to 11 don't need a pass.

The new passes will look slightly different and have a few design updates, and will be valid for six months.

The new passes can be requested for yourself or someone else through My Covid Record, by calling 0800 28 29 26, or by visiting a participating vaccination site.

From May 31 you can get a temporary My Vaccine Pass if you have had Covid in the past three months so can't get up-to-date with your vaccinations, have recently turned 18 and haven't had your booster, or have recently returned from overseas.

Earlier this month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the passes were no longer legal requirements for access, but some businesses could choose to continue using them as a condition of entry.

He encouraged people to get their up-to-date passes as a record of their vaccination status.

