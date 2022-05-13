Updated vaccine passes to be rolled out - Chris Hipkins

An optional updated vaccine pass will include booster information, and will be available to people who have had Covid-19 in the past three months.

Vaccine pass (file photo). (Source: 1News)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the move on Friday morning, saying the updated passes would be available to download in under two weeks' time - from 24 May.

People who had reported a positive rapid antigen test in the past three months would also be able to request a pass from 31 May.

Hipkins said while the passes were no longer legal requirements for access, some businesses could choose to continue using it as a condition of entry, and encouraged people to get their up-to-date passes as a record of their vaccination status.

"We've learnt over the last couple of years there are no certainties with Covid-19 and with new variants circling the globe, it's best we're prepared for every eventuality," Hipkins said.

The updated pass would have a different look and updated design, but would still include a QR code, he said, and remain current for six months as the previous one did.

The passes are available to people aged 12 and up, with booster information available for those aged 18 and over. Other forms of Covid-19 vaccination records include the online My Vaccine Record and International Travel Vaccination Certificate.

People with temporary medical exemptions are also able to get the pass.

