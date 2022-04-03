Mixed views on dropping of vaccine pass requirements

Vaccine passes will no longer be required from midnight.

The use of the My Vaccine Pass has been in place since the traffic light system replaced the alert level system in early December.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last month it was safe to remove them for now.

"I say for now as though I will still provide the disclaimer that every country realistically must, that should there be a variant that demands it or a change in circumstances, we may need them again.

"But for post peak, that will no longer be the case," she said.

Ardern also said some businesses, events or venues may still choose to use vaccine passes, so the Government is maintaining the infrastructure for them.

Some members of the public are unsure if they've had their day though.

"We've been going to the cinema and to restaurants where we have to show our vaccine passes, so we know everybody else there is vaccinated, so we feel incredibly safe at these functions," one café patron told 1News.

"Now when people don't have to do it, will we be sitting next to people who aren't vaccinated?"

Business owners, however, say they are ready for the passes to go.

One business owner told 1News it was going to make it much easier for them to operate.

However, epidemiologist Rod Jackson said it is too early to remove them, from a medical point of view.

"There are going to be almost as many cases in the decline part of this outbreak as there were in the increasing part of this outbreak, so we're not over it yet.

"It's why I believe from a purely health perspective it's too early to remove passes."

Jackson also said businesses should be encouraged to keep vaccine passes if they had made them work.

"If they work for businesses and they don't find them a barrier to their businesses, they will keep them safer, they will keep that business safer, there's no doubt."

Jackson's comments didn't find favour with Hospitality New Zealand.

Its chief executive Julie White told 1News: "At what point do we move on would be my question. Like how long do we wait? The rest of the world has stood these down.

"If another variant came, perhaps that might be an option to bring that back but I think there's a point in time that we need to move on."

The Ministry of Health said due to high vaccination rates and rising immunity, vaccine passes are no longer necessary.

It does believe the passes can remain a useful option for businesses, such as aged care residential facilities.