Christchurch man to forfeit $245k over drug dealing

A Christchurch man has to forfeit nearly $245k after an investigation into his drug dealing.

Methamphetamine and cash seized from Daren Standen. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say Daren Standen, 60, came to their attention after a family harm incident in December 2020.

Officers found $226,785 in cash in the back of a car, along with 35.85g of methamphetamine and utensils. The cash was seized.

Standen later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply. He was sentenced to home detention.

High Court Justice Gerald Nation ruled on May 16 this year the cash and a 2003 Audi Quattro - a total value of $244,065 - be forfeited.

The methamphetamine seized from Daren Standen. (Source: NZ Police)

However, the blue-coloured Audi, registration MPK920, is yet to be found.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Patten, southern asset recovery unit, welcomed the High Court ruling.

"It is important that criminals are denied the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of offending which causes so much harm within our communities," he said.

"This ruling is a great result as these funds will now be used to support initiatives that help reduce this harm."

Anyone with information about the Audi's whereabouts is asked to contact the police.