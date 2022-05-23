Black Ferns Sevens triumph in France

Source: 1News

The Black Ferns Sevens have triumphed in their final World Series outing of the season.

The Kiwi women came from behind to beat old foes Australia 21-14 in the final in Toulouse, France, on the back of second-half tries to Alena Saili and Kelly Brazier.

They placed fifth overall, having only played in two tournaments.

The men finished ninth.

Both teams now turn their attention to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Fiji powered away in the second half to end Ireland's history-making run 29-17.

It was the second win of the season for Fiji and a successful defence of the France title it won in 2019 in Paris.

Despite their final appearances, Fiji and Ireland aren't contending for the series title, with two legs remaining in London next week and Los Angeles in August.

