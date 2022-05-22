Ardern congratulates Albanese, looks forward to working with him

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his win the Australian election and said she is looking forward to working with him on a number of issues.

Jacinda Ardern holds welcome pack.

Jacinda Ardern holds welcome pack. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Albanese will become Australia’s 31st Prime Minister after Scott Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday night, with Labor projected to hold 77 seats in the 151-seat parliament.

The issues Ardern highlighted in a statement included supporting Kiwis across the ditch, making trans-Tasman business easier, and deepening their relationships with neighbouring countries in the Pacific,

"Australia is our most important partner, our only official ally and single economic market relationship, and I believe our countries will work even more closely together in these tumultuous times," Ardern said.

“Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are at our best when we work together; when we acknowledge our mutual interests, our shared values and the uniqueness of our perspectives; when we stand united as allies and whānau, recognising the strength in our diversity."

