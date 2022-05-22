Ardern congratulates Albanese, looks forward to working with him

Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his win the Australian election and said she is looking forward to working with him on a number of issues.

Jacinda Ardern holds welcome pack. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Albanese will become Australia’s 31st Prime Minister after Scott Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday night, with Labor projected to hold 77 seats in the 151-seat parliament.

The issues Ardern highlighted in a statement included supporting Kiwis across the ditch, making trans-Tasman business easier, and deepening their relationships with neighbouring countries in the Pacific,

"Australia is our most important partner, our only official ally and single economic market relationship, and I believe our countries will work even more closely together in these tumultuous times," Ardern said.

“Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are at our best when we work together; when we acknowledge our mutual interests, our shared values and the uniqueness of our perspectives; when we stand united as allies and whānau, recognising the strength in our diversity."