How to prepare your whānau as winter illness looms

When sickness arrives, it never sticks to schedule.

It often arrives in the middle of the night or at the weekend, when the medicine cabinets are bare and the chemist is closed.

This year, it’s critical you plan for it.

Reduced exposure over the pandemic has increased our risk, with RSV and flu spikes likely.

While we don’t know when we’ll get sick, we can prepare for its arrival.

So, what can you do now to ensure you’re ready for the arrival of the bugs?

Dr Bryan Betty from the Royal College of GPs tells Seven Sharp all you need to know in the video above.