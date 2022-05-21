How to prepare your whānau as winter illness looms

Source: 1News

When sickness arrives, it never sticks to schedule.

It often arrives in the middle of the night or at the weekend, when the medicine cabinets are bare and the chemist is closed.

This year, it’s critical you plan for it.

Reduced exposure over the pandemic has increased our risk, with RSV and flu spikes likely.

READ MORE: Govt preparing for Omicron winter peak as flu season approaches

While we don’t know when we’ll get sick, we can prepare for its arrival.

So, what can you do now to ensure you’re ready for the arrival of the bugs?

Dr Bryan Betty from the Royal College of GPs tells Seven Sharp all you need to know in the video above.

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

Auckland homeowner, developer reach settlement over house boundary

2

Woman awarded $146k after being excluded from work drinks

3

Probable case of monkeypox in Australia

4

South Auckland student dies at school

5

Explainer: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

Latest Stories

Hopes end to land-banking will create supermarket competition

How to prepare your whānau as winter illness looms

Three Blackcap players Covid positive ahead of English tour

Crusaders serve up clinical win against tryless Fijian Drua

Auckland homeowner, developer reach settlement over house boundary

Related Stories

Hutt Hospital not only medical facility facing earthquake risk

Māori Health boost step towards tino rangatiratanga - commentator

More Hawke's Bay childcare centres hit by stomach bug

'Significant issues' not addressed in Budget 2022 - Whānau Ora