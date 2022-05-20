Warriors grant Matt Lodge an immediate release

Controversial prop Matt Lodge has been granted an immediate release from his contract with the Warriors.

Matt Lodge. (Source: Photosport)

Lodge joined the Warriors last year in a move that raised eyebrows, given his 2015 reckless assault conviction which stemmed from a violent home invasion in New York.

Lodge has been cleared to return to the NRL in 2018 following the incident and had a clean record on and off the field with the Broncos before his mid-season recruitment to the Warriors last year.

More recently, he was criticised for his actions in the Warriors' controversial win over the Raiders last month where he managed to secure the side a penalty with some theatrics that ultimately led to their victory.

However, Lodge's time at the Kiwi club has now come to sudden end with the Warriors confirming his exit on Friday.

"Matt told us a while ago that for professional and personal reasons he couldn’t commit to a long-term future in New Zealand when we return home for next season," Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

"The opportunity for him to leave now allows us to move forward with our future planning and to develop our younger players.

"We’re grateful to Matt for the contribution he has made since joining us last year and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Lodge said he couldn’t see his family living in New Zealand for a long-term future.

"Therefore we decided that the best thing for the club was for us to mutually part ways so they have some clarity," Lodge said.

"I respect the club and especially the boys a lot and hopefully I showed that by the way I trained and played physical and gave my all every game."

Lodge’s 14th and final appearance for the Warriors was against South Sydney last Saturday.