South Auckland student dies at school

A student has died at a South Auckland school on Friday morning.

Kia Aroha College (Source: Google Maps)

A post to Kia Aroha College's Facebook page confirmed the news around 11.30am.

"Our beautiful tama... has passed away at our school today," it reads.

"We are currently sending all of our young people home while we wait for the details of his tangi.

"Once we have details we will post them here. Our school will be closed in the meantime."

Police are at the school in Clover Park and say there are no suspicious circumstances around the death.