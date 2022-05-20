More Hawke's Bay childcare centres hit by stomach bug

The Hawke’s Bay has now confirmed five further outbreaks of stomach flu in the past day, four from childcare centres and one from a school.

It brings the total number of outbreaks of gastroenteritis in the region to eight.

However, no further cases of norovirus have been reported in the past 24 hours at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, where a ward remains in a precautionary lockdown.

Nine patients and eight members of staff have been affected by the bug, which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones, says the stomach flu outbreaks, which are located in Napier and Hastings, include a sudden outbreak of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever that usually last for 24 hours.

“Sick people should also stay away from work, school, sport and community activities, preparing food or swimming in public pools until they are well and without diarrhoea for 48 hours,” Jones said.

He adds that anyone whose symptoms worsen should call their family doctor or Healthline and is advising people to wash their hands thoroughly and clean household items to help stop the spread.

