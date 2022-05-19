Paris in Paris? Gymnast not settling after Comm Games selection

She may have just been named for her first Commonwealth Games but Kiwi gymnast Paris Chin isn’t stopping there.

Chin was one of seven athletes named Thursday to represent New Zealand in Birmingham, where she’ll compete in rhythmic gymnastics.

Thursday’s announcement was a special moment but not the ultimate goal.

“Hopefully the Olympic games in a couple of years,” Chin said of her gymnastics dream.

“But so far I think I’m pretty happy with myself.”

The 17-year-old was picked while still in her final year at Burnside High School in Christchurch, meaning she’ll have to juggle a bit more than just a hoop, ball or ribbon.

“I’ll be trying to keep everything together,” she said.

“Trying to do school work, trying to graduate as well as get myself ready for Commonwealth Games.”

While Chin said it’s “magic” how she manages the load, her mother Raewyn joked it was something else.

“Stubbornness - and determination,” she said with a grin.

“I’m just so proud - happy tears, absolutely happy tears. It’s been such a journey.”

That journey has taken some sharp turns in the last few months too with Chin meant to be in training camps in Russia and competing in Europe to qualify for the Games.

However, Covid and war meant plans had to change.

“It was upsetting obviously but you just keep pushing, keep working and find other ways,” Chin said.

Instead, she went to international meets in Spain, Greece and Bulgaria to push for her spot – a nerve-wracking time for her family back home.

"We were so scared all the time she was away,” her mum said.

“But we had to trust in the process and it turned out so we're pleased.”