Fifth Comm Games beckons for Koudinov as NZ gymnastics team named

A seven-strong New Zealand contingent featuring plenty of experience will head to Birmingham to compete in gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games.

Misha Koudinov competing at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Misha Koudinov was one of the seven named in Thursday's announcement from the New Zealand Olympic Committee, meaning the two-time Olympian will now head to a record fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games in July.

"As my fifth Commonwealth Games approaches, I am having more fun with my training than ever before," Koudinov said.

"This selection affirms my training methods and reflects a lifestyle grounded in wellbeing and sports longevity.

"This selection also plays an important part in our future development, providing an enormous amount of experience for our team, as well as motivation for the future generation of New Zealand athletes.

"We’re all looking forward to this Commonwealth adventure and receiving the higher energy that such events bring to our growth."

Koudinov heads up a team that otherwise has a mix of youth and experience with Ethan Dick heading to his second Games, while younger brother Sam Dick is making his debut.

The trio are joined by fellow debutants William Fu Allen and Jordan O'Connell-Inns in the men's team.

Each member offers a specialty in a certain area to bolster the team's overall potential heading into the event, with Koudinov an expert in the parallel bars while Ethan will look to improve on his sixth-place finish in the floor at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast.

Ethan Dick competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

Aside from the experienced duo, Sam is coming off two fourth-place finishes in the vault at the Youth Olympic Games and Junior World Championships.

O'Connell-Inns on the other hand shows strength in the pommel horse while Fu Allen is considered the all-rounder of the team.

Joining the men in the rhythmic gymnastics section are Havana Hopman and Paris Chin.

"My selection to the NZ Team is an honour," Chin said.

"When I was younger, I watched other gymnasts compete at the Commonwealth Games and I always hoped that one day, I would get the chance.

"Now that I’m heading to Birmingham, I hope to be an inspiration for all the other young girls in rhythmic gymnastics to achieve their hopes and dreams because they can come true when you work hard, have the right people to help you get there, and good luck on your side."

Both Chin and Hopman have attended multiple World Cup events and other international tournaments this year in Europe to build up to Birmingham and see what competition they're up against.

"I am very excited, and my emotions are high. I am honoured and proud to represent my country," Hopman added.

Thursday's selections takes the total number of athletes currently named in the the New Zealand Team for Birmingham 2022 to 39.

New Zealand Gymnastics team for Birmingham 2022

Men’s artistic gymnasts

Mikhail (Misha) Koudinov – Tri Star Gymnastics

Ethan Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics

Sam Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics

William Fu Allen – Tri Star Gymnastics

Jorden O’Connell-Inns – Christchurch School of Gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnasts

Havana Hopman – Counties Manukau Gymnastics

Paris Chin – Christchurch United Gymnastics