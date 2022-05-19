Child bowled over by Aussie PM gives hilarious interview

The child accidentally knocked over by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a football game on Wednesday left the hosts of Channel Nine's TODAY show in stitches during an interview.

Seven-year-old Luca Fauvette told the hosts Morrison said he was "a good sport" after the incident, before they asked Luca what he'll think about when reflecting on the knock.

"It should have been a penalty!" he replied, to a big laugh.

Luca then pulled a red card from his pocket, presenting it to the camera.

Morrison was taking part in the match at Devonport Strikers Soccer Club ahead of the federal election on Saturday.

Both Luca and Morrison walked away from the encounter without injury.

