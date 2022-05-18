Watch: Australian PM smashes into child in football game

Source: 1News

In his rush down the campaign trail, the Australian Prime Minister has stumbled during a game of soccer in Tasmania, falling right on top of a young player.

Scott Morrison was invited to take part in the kid's soccer match at Devonport Strikers Soccer Club.

Footage captured by Nine News on Wednesday shows Morrison still in his shirt, tie and formal shoes, colliding with the youngster as he makes a dash for the ball.

Morrison recovers quickly, pulling the child on top of him in a show of laughter. Video shows the two exchanging a high-five afterwards.

Both the young soccer player and Morrison walked away from the encounter without injury.

