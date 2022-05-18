Shotgun blast hits child's bedroom window in Wairoa gang violence

A shotgun blast hit a child's bedroom window during a drive by shooting in what police say was a gang-related incident in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay.

The shooting on Clyde Rd left the child's window smashed, with glass strewn inside.

"It was simply good luck that the child was not present in the room at the time," Detective Mark Moorhouse said.

Police said there was also a gang-related drive by shooting on Sydney St in Wairoa within days of the Clyde Rd violence.

"A man received serious leg injuries," police said of that incident.

Moorhouse added: "The actions of these perpetrators demonstrate a clear intent to cause harm and a total disregard for life, community safety and the law."

Police said several people heard the gunshots during both events and didn't report them.

"We are very concerned that a measure of apathy or acceptance may be creeping into the mindsets of our communities and would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that these types of incidents are not OK, and should not be accepted by anyone."

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses any violence to report it.

