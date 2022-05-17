Mass pig graves being dug as pork industry on brink of collapse

Source: 1News

Pig farmers say the industry is in crisis, with some fearing they'll have to kill and dump animals as the pork market falls apart.

Mass imports at cheap prices, along with the pandemic fallout has seen demand for local products all but stop.

Pig farmer Hamish Mee and his wife Vicki are preparing for the worst.

An order for 219 pigs to leave their Methven farm on Sunday was cancelled at late notice, leaving the Mee's with nowhere to turn.

A mass grave has been dug in case no viable solution is found.

"The worst case scenario is that we will have to euthanise them on our farm and put them in the hole, and we are doing everything possible to avoid that," Hamish Mee said.

New Zealand Pork Board chief executive Brent Kleiss said Mee was not the only farmer struggling in the eye of a perfect storm.

"A weak market for pork, the ability to sell it into the service industry and ongoing Covid-related issues in the processes and wholesaling areas," Kleiss said were the issues causing the crisis.

There are around 4000 pigs on the Mee farm with some gaining more than a kilo a day, meaning soon they'll either halve in price or be too big for the market.

Mee is now hoping for a last-minute reprieve. He has just one week to sell stock before they end up in the grave.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimalsFarming

Popular Stories

1

Mass pig graves being dug as pork industry on brink of collapse

2

Auckland fishers caught with 45 times daily snapper limit

3

Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

4

Person seriously hurt in assault at Wellington's Tawa College

5

Police searching for mum on the run with 5-year-old son

Latest Stories

Musk's doubt over spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Christchurch survivor says Buffalo shooting achieves nothing

Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

Person hospitalised after brawl near Rotorua's Eat Streat

Meet the Whakatāne teen putting his mark on the classic gumboot

Related Stories

Woman who stabbed partner, dumped body in compost jailed

Men and women battle it out at New Zealand ploughing champs

Hopes new app will make rural crime easier to report

Bromley stench: Residents boo council workers at meeting