9843 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 8 deaths reported

There are 9843 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

A man receiving a Covid-19 test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There have been 8 more deaths of people with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 986.

Of the 8 deaths, one person was in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Four were women and four were men.

Nationwide, there are 421 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 10 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 6 more people in hospital with the virus than on Monday, when 415 hospitalisations were reported.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (288), Auckland (3,442), Waikato (792), Bay of Plenty (342), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (361), MidCentral (339), Whanganui (105), Taranaki (291), Tairāwhiti (90), Wairarapa (87), Capital and Coast (600), Hutt Valley (249), Nelson Marlborough (320), Canterbury (1,305), South Canterbury (177), Southern (781), West Coast (83), Unknown (6).

There have also been 63 "imported cases", which is the new terminology for cases detected in people who have arrived from overseas.