7061 new Covid cases on Monday, 5 deaths reported

There are 7061 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also announced five deaths of people with Covid-19 on Monday.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 978. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the five deaths, one person was in their 50s, one person was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90.

As of Monday, there are 415 people in hospital with the virus. Of that group, 11 are in an ICU or high-dependency unit.

The locations of Monday's 7061 cases were: Northland (205), Auckland (2413), Waikato (551), Bay of Plenty (249), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (216), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (194), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (74), Capital and Coast (509), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (223), Canterbury (1005), South Canterbury (117), Southern (568), and West Coast (52).

Three people's locations were unknown.

It takes the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers to 7702 - an increase from last Monday's 7479.

A further 47 Covid-19 cases were detected in people who had arrived from overseas.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 5745 new Covid-19 cases in the community.