Climate change plan released by Government today

At midday, the Government will be revealing the way it plans to reduce New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions to eventually reach net zero by 2050.

It forms part of the country's first emissions budget, which outlined the number of megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents that are allowed to be released during a specific timeframe.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said last week the Emissions Reduction Plan "requires nearly every part of Government to act to reduce emissions right across the country and to ensure all New Zealanders benefit from the transition".

This could include policies and strategies targeting sectors like transport, energy, construction, forestry and agriculture.

Shaw had already confirmed the binding budget targets Aotearoa would need to meet before 2035, but would only be releasing the details of how they would be met on Monday:

2022–2025: 290 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gasses (72.4 megatonnes per year)

2026–2030: 305 megatones (averages 61 megatonnes per year) in principle

2031–2035: 240 megatonnes (48 megatonnes per year) in principle

Both Labour and National had committed to the three budgets.

Shaw said bipartisan support was needed to give Kiwis some certainty about future climate change policy.

But Te Pāti Māori said it didn't support the proposed emissions budget set by the Government because it was not ambitious enough.

Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called New Zealand's emission track record "embarrassing".

“Te Pāti Māori are pushing for the Government to immediately put a price on methane emissions, phase out synthetic fertilisers by 2025, and put limits on cow numbers."

ACT said the Emissions Reduction Plan wasn't needed because policies like the Emissions Trading Scheme were already up and running. The party said it would improve the Emissions Trading Scheme instead.

Meanwhile, National's leader Christopher Luxon said his party supported the budgets announced last week but added that "every option" needed to be considered.

"While we share the Government’s commitment to lower emissions, there are a range of ways to achieve net zero and we need to consider every option."

A high-powered report in June last year found New Zealand was not currently on track to meet its 2050 emissions targets.

The Government had asked people for feedback on the Emissions Reduction Plan between October and November last year.

Megan Woods: 'Landmark day for New Zealand'

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods told Breakfast on Monday morning the release of the Emissions Reduction Plan was a "landmark day for New Zealand".

Woods said the plan would outline how the money raised through the Emissions Trading Scheme would be spent to reduce emissions domestically.

The announcement comes three days before the Government is set to reveal Budget 2022, which is said to have a big focus on climate action.

It also comes amid mounting pressure on the Government to address rising costs of living and high inflation.

Wood said the Budget and the emissions plan would focus on both the short and long term at the same time.

"If we don't put climate action in place, this will cost New Zealanders in the long run."

That was evident in the increasing cost of gas, Wood said. The price hikes were being driven by EU sanctions on Russian oil, high international margins and increased demand as pandemic restrictions ease internationally.

She said the situation underscored the need for decarbonisation.