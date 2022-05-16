Ardern 'doing OK' isolating at home with Covid-19

The Prime Minister, who is recovering at home with Covid-19, is "doing OK", Minister Megan Woods says.

Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

Jacinda Ardern has been in isolation since Sunday, May 8, after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for the virus. On Saturday Ardern announced she had tested positive.

Her daughter Neve also tested positive for the virus.

While Ardern was well enough to continue working from home at the beginning of her isolation period, before she tested positive, a spokesperson told 1News she wasn't going to virtually participate in Monday's major climate change announcement because she felt unwell.

Her participation in Thursday's Budget release would also depend on how well she felt.

Woods said she had exchanged texts with the Prime Minister.

"She's doing OK," Woods told Breakfast.

She said Ardern had moderate symptoms and needed to rest.

"She's obviously gutted not to be there this week - it's a pretty big week for us as a Government.. we're gutted not to have her with us as well."