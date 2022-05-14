Three-car ram-raid fails at Auckland luxury clothing store

A three-car ram-raid attempting to swipe high-end clothing from a store in Auckland has left robbers empty-handed when the vehicles failed to crash through the store's front window.

The three vehicles failed to break through the storefront. (Source: 1News)

Moncler, based in Newmarket, sells a chain of luxury ski-wear.

The store's manager, who did not want to be named, told 1News he was alerted to the attempted theft around 1am on Saturday.

"We received a call from our security and alarm company. We checked security footage and saw that three cars had crashed down the big store window."

"The whole window was damaged and quite a few other pieces in the window such as mannequins."

But despite the damage, the vehicles of the would-be robbers failed to break into the building.

"They ran away after crashing... they couldn’t gain entry."

He says this is the second ram-raid attempt on his store in recent months.

"A similar incident happened here two months ago in March and cost at least $50,000 to repair."

He says a temporary wooden door is now in place at the storefront.

A police spokesperson says enquiries are ongoing.