Auckland liquor store ram-raided twice in as many days

An Auckland liquor store has been ram-raided twice in as many days as the spate of vehicle-related thefts continues across New Zealand.

Police say they were called to the Liquorland store on Dominion Road, in Auckland central, around 4.35am on Saturday morning.

"Items were reportedly taken from the store and a group of three offenders then left in a second vehicle," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"Units and Eagle immediately attended however the vehicle was not able to be located."

ADVERTISEMENT

The store's acting manager told 1News the trio stole four bottles of spirits, which was not worth the cost for repairs the business must now pay for.

They said the store had just replaced its roller doors from an earlier ram-raid on Friday, which saw a group of burglars steal miniature bottles of alcohol.

READ MORE: Ram-raids leave businesses in Auckland, Christchurch damaged

The roller doors must now be replaced for a second time.

The store had also been ram-raided in January, but nothing was taken at the time.

The store remains open for business.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.