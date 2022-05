One person has died following a single-car crash in Hastings on Saturday morning.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Railway Road South, in Longlands, around 7.20am.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Railway Road South is closed between Davis Road and Longlands Road East.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.