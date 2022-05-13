Ram-raids leave businesses in Auckland, Christchurch damaged

Another ram-raid overnight has caused damage to an Auckland liquor store.

In a statement, police said just before 1.00am a vehicle was used by multiple offenders to burgle the store on Dominion Road in Mt Eden.

The offenders fled the scene in the same vehicle used to access it, after stealing items from the store.

On Friday morning, part of the store had been boarded up and police were reviewing CCTV to try and identify the burglars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store manager told 1News the offenders had broken into one side of the store and stolen the closest items which were miniature bottles of alcohol.

He said neighbours heard the vehicle crashing into the glass and contacted the owner.

He said the store was also ram-raided in January but nothing was taken that time.

"We are now looking at approaching the Council because after all the ram-raids happening they say they are going to set up a team to help businesses," the store manager said.

"Unfortunately all police can do is react but we want to prevent it. For us it's happening at night so no one is getting hurt but if you make it too hard for them [offenders] to come in at night they may try and offend during the day.

"We can only hope this goes out of fashion," he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220513/6995 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christchurch store ram-raided

In a second overnight ram-raid, police were called to On the Spot convenience store in the Christchurch suburb of Longhurst at 3.40am after a car drove into its entrance.

Police said nothing was stolen and the offenders are being sought.

The store owner told 1News CCTV is on Friday being reviewed and fingerprints taken by police at the scene. He said the car was lodged in the entrance until about 11.00am when it was towed away.

He said significant damage was done to the store which is unlikely to open for another two days.

It comes as deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Monday that discussions are ongoing over how to support small business after a recent spate of ram-raid robberies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he expected more detail to be announced in the next week and said there were a number of sources of potential funding.

Auckland Transport supports affected businesses

Earlier this month, Auckland Transport (AT) initiated an application process for businesses to fast-track the installation of bollards for those that have experienced ram-raiding incidents.

“Where a site has experienced ram-raiding or repeated vehicle accidents, AT will consider the installation of bollards near the front of the building at the landowner’s expense," John Strawbridge, AT’s Group Manager Parking Services and Compliance said.

“If additional security measures such as bollards have been required or recommended for insurance purposes we’ll also consider applications in these circumstances. Each application will be assessed on its merits and we’ll work closely with businesses and business associations to reach the best solution for public safety.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said while police and central government are responsible for enforcing the law and dealing with crime, Auckland Council is looking at ways it can support and work with businesses and the community to enhance security across the region.

“We are streamlining the process for businesses to apply for bollards or another physical structure to help protect their businesses. AT is now working with the National Retail Crimes Unit (NRCU) on the placement of bollards outside shops and will be running a workshop with business associations on this process and talking through crime prevention practices with the NRCU.”