Logging truck driver seriously hurt after rolling down Wairoa bank

A logging truck driver has suffered serious injuries and been airlifted to hospital after rolling down a bank in Wairoa.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Putere Rd at around 12.50pm on Friday, just south of the Hunters Rd intersection.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the driver was trapped inside the truck, unable to free his legs.

A rescue crew was sent and he was extracted from the vehicle.

A St John helicopter transported the man to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he remains in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.