Logging truck driver seriously hurt after rolling down Wairoa bank

Source: 1News

A logging truck driver has suffered serious injuries and been airlifted to hospital after rolling down a bank in Wairoa.

A logging truck (file picture).

A logging truck (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene on Putere Rd at around 12.50pm on Friday, just south of the Hunters Rd intersection.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the driver was trapped inside the truck, unable to free his legs.

A rescue crew was sent and he was extracted from the vehicle.

A St John helicopter transported the man to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he remains in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.

New ZealandHawke's BayAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

2

Logging truck driver seriously hurt after rolling down Wairoa bank

3

Updated vaccine passes to be rolled out - Chris Hipkins

4

Chinese spy ship spotted off Australia coast

5

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield provides Omicron update

Latest Stories

UN votes to investigate possible human rights abuses in Ukraine

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

Podmore report: Family hope Olivia's death won’t be in vain

Whanganui assault leaves victim in critical condition

Dame Cindy's first official visit to Waitangi a 'huge celebration'

Related Stories

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

Motorcyclist dies following crash near Auckland Airport

Person dies following single-vehicle crash in Manawatū

Skipper charged over woman's death on Auckland charter boat