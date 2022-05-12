Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

Source: 1News

Teammates of former Samoa sevens international Kelly Meafua have launched a fundraiser to support his pregnant partner and family in France.

Kelly Meafua and wife Priscilla Orzel

Kelly Meafua and wife Priscilla Orzel (Source: Supplied)

Meafua, 32, died after jumping from a bridge after celebrating his Montauban club’s victory over Narbonne in France’s Pro D2 second tier competition on Saturday NZT.

Teammate Christopher Vaotoa reportedly went to help and was later hospitalised with hypothermia.

Now, his friends at Montauban have launched a fundraiser to help wife Priscilla and their soon-to-be four children.

Kelly Meafua competing for Samoa in the 2014 Hong Kong Sevens.

Kelly Meafua competing for Samoa in the 2014 Hong Kong Sevens. (Source: Getty)

The baby is due in August, the message on the fundraising page said.

The club say they will take the field in the final match of their season on Friday. There was a large turnout of fans to a tribute event at Montauban's stadium this week.

Meafua played club rugby for Otahuhu in Auckland, before spending time playing in Australia and France.

He regularly played for the Samoan sevens side as well.

New ZealandRugbyUK and EuropeAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

2

US toddler dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

3

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

4

Locals react after massive Auckland development gets green light

5

Date for test of emergency mobile alert system announced

Latest Stories

City maintain cushion over Liverpool after de Bruyne's 4 goals

International students under Year 9 still eligible for NZ schooling

Patel raises $27k for Starship with auction of 10-wicket shirt

Parts of NZ wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

Related Stories

Motorcyclist dies following crash near Auckland Airport

Putin's propaganda machine 'in full swing' - Nanaia Mahuta

Person dies following single-vehicle crash in Manawatū

Skipper charged over woman's death on Auckland charter boat