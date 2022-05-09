Samoan sevens international dies after jumping off bridge in France

A French rugby club has announced the death of former Samoan sevens international Kelly Meafua, who died after jumping off a bridge following a victory in France.

Kelly Meafua competing for Samoa in the 2014 Hong Kong Sevens. (Source: Getty)

Meafua, a husband and father, was 32.

French news reports have stated Meafua and some teammates had been celebrating his Montauban club’s victory over Narbonne in France’s Pro D2 second tier competition on Saturday NZT. It was the final game of the season.

The reports say Meafua jumped off the Pont-Vieux bridge into the river Tarn, from a height of more than 20 metres.

"Everyone at USM is in complete shock, Kelly was so well liked. We haven't just lost a player but also a friend and brother," Montauban said in a statement.

Montauban prop Christopher Vaotoa went to his teammate’s rescue but had to be rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Meafua’s body was recovered the next morning.

The Union Sportive Montauban Sapiac club website posted a tribute to Meafua.

“U.S.M. Sapiac painfully announces the death of Kelly Meafua on the night of Friday to Saturday,” the club statement said.

“One of his teammates tried to rescue him, without success.

“Transported to the hospital for hypothermia, he [Vaotoa] was released this morning in good health. All training is suspended until further notice.

“The entire U.S.M. Sapiac club is shocked by this tragedy, and has a thought for his wife, his children, his teammates, and more generally, all club lovers.

“Kelly was a player very appreciated by all - his joie de vivre was infectious and radiant.”

Pacific Rugby Welfare stated it was “shocked and saddened to hear the news coming out of France’' and its thoughts were with the families of Meafua and Vaotoa.