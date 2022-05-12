Dairy in Auckland’s Onehunga hit in early morning ram-raid

Two dairies in Auckland were robbed overnight and a commercial property was also hit as a spate in youth crime continues.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say eight youths were arrested after a dairy on Great North Rd in Glendene, West Auckland, was burgled at around 3.50am on Thursday.

The youths allegedly fled in two vehicles, but they were later arrested in the Clendon area after they were tracked by officers.

Earlier on Thursday morning, at around 2.20am, a dairy on Mount Smart Rd in Onehunga was ram-raided by a stolen vehicle.

The offenders then fled the scene in another vehicle, police said.

"Police inquiries remain ongoing into the incident and anyone with information can contact 105, quoting the file number 220512/3177," a police spokesperson said.

The burglary of a commercial property at 2am on Ashby Ave in St Heliers is also being investigated.

