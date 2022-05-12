3 charged over violence on final day of Parliament protest

Three people have been charged over alleged violent acts on the final day of the Parliament protest on March 2.

On Thursday evening, police released a statement outlining how Tasman Police arrested two 29 year olds, a man and a woman, in Golden Bay on Thursday morning.

The man has been charged with intentional damage and doing a dangerous act with intent, while the woman has been charged with doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting.

Both are schedule to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested in Nelson and was charged with assault with a weapon, doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting. He appeared in Nelson District Court on Thursday.

Police said further arrests were expected as the investigation continues.

The arrests come not long after trespassing notices were sent out to identified Parliament protesters warning of a $1000 fine or two months in jail if they enter the precinct.

This will mean any protesters that occupied Parliament grounds earlier this year can’t come onto Parliament grounds until after the next election.

Among those receiving notices were former National MP Matt King and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

However, both had their notices later withdrawn.