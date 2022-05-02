Former National MP banned from Parliament grounds for 2 years

Former National MP Matt King has been banned from the Parliament precinct for the next two years after being identified as a protester at the anti-mandates occupation earlier this year.

Letters have been sent out to identified Parliament protesters warning of a $1000 fine or two months in jail if they enter the precinct.

1News was sent a copy of the letter and have confirmed it has been distributed to anyone who could be identified.

This will mean any protesters that occupied Parliament grounds earlier this year can’t come onto Parliament grounds until after the next election.

King told 1News he was “disgusted, disappointed” and said it’s “unbelievable”.

He labelled the move “petty and pathetic” and said he won’t be abiding by the trespass notice because he has done nothing wrong. He said he had walked on Parliament grounds “thousands of times before”.