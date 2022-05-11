Omicron hits Auckland school with 200 students off in two days

Source: 1News

An Auckland school is moving to online learning for seven days due to the impacts of Omicron.

Learning online has become the norm for students around New Zealand in the past two years, especially in Auckland.

Albany Junior High School in the city's north says it's had 200 students absent over the past two days.

"Unfortunately we are experiencing an outbreak of Omicron which is adversely impacting us," the school said on its website.

" We are now at a point where our ability to cover teaching classes with rigour and consistency is unachievable."

For the next seven days from Thursday learning will be online.

Principal Cushla Shepherd said it was disappointing they had to make the move but the school was confident students would adapt.

"It is important for us to keep a sense of perspective at this time to navigate the ever changing situation with care, planning, flexibility and effective communication," she said.

"Our duty of care for our students, staff, and our school community is our highest priority."

On Tuesday 2945 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Auckland.

New ZealandCovid-19EducationAuckland

