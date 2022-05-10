9173 new Covid infections as NZ passes 1 million cases in pandemic

There are 9173 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There have been 14 more deaths of people with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 876.

Of today's reported deaths, 6 were in their 70s; 3 were in their 80s and 5 were aged over 90.

Among them were 9 women and 5 men.

Nationwide, there are 385 people in hospital with Covid and, of those, 13 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 17 more people in hospital with the virus than on Tuesday, when 368 hospitalisations were reported.

The ministry announced on Tuesday New Zealand has reached a total of 1,001,898 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

On Monday 6407 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in New Zealand.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (265), Auckland (2,945), Waikato (625), Bay of Plenty (254), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (274), MidCentral (348), Whanganui (97), Taranaki (255), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (600), Hutt Valley (264), Nelson Marlborough (339), Canterbury (1,397), South Canterbury (164), Southern (889), West Coast (98), Unknown (4).

There were also 78 new cases identified at the border.