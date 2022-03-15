Parliament grounds blessed following violent anti-mandate protest

A ceremony to bless and cleanse the grounds of Parliament has been held on Wednesday morning, two weeks on since the violent 23-day anti-mandate protest came to an end.

Te Whakapiki Mōuri ceremony begins at Parliament grounds (Source: 1News)

Te Whakapiki Mouri was led by manu whenua, Te Ātiawa Taranaki Whanui, and the Kīngitanga - the Māori king movement to restore the mana and reopen the parliamentary grounds to the public.

It followed a dawn ceremony to settle the mouri (lifeforce) of the land which was held on March 6.

The event was streamed live online.

It's understood another event will be held in the future for the public to attend.