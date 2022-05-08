Police suspect 2 dead on roads this weekend hit by vehicles

A man has been found dead on a road, the second such incident this weekend where police suspect they may have been hit by a vehicle.

On Sunday, police said they were told just before 12.30am that the man's body had been found on Owaka Valley Road in Clutha.

"Initial indications suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle," police said.

"Police are interested in making contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident."

The road is closed as authorities examine the scene.

Police are asking people with information to call 105 and quote event number P050499493.

On Saturday morning, a 20-year-old man was found dead on a road east of Masterton.

Police also believe he died after being struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene between McLaughlin Drive and Mataikona Road in Whakataki at around 4.30am on Saturday after the local man was found unresponsive on the road, according to police.

“Where the incident occurred would appear to be a straight piece of road and, of course, it's a rural area. It's dark in that location at that time,” Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said.

“[But], I would say that the person involved in this incident in a vehicle would know that they've struck something.”

Police are appealing to the driver of the vehicle that struck the 20-year-old to come forward for the sake of the victim's family.